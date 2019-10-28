Hong Kong police deployed tear gas and a water cannon yesterday to disperse demonstrators who gathered illegally at the city's Tsim Sha Tsui district in Kowloon to protest against alleged police brutality following months of unrest.

2 ISIS chief kills himself in raid

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children after United States special forces operators trapped him in a dead-end tunnel in Syria, US President Donald Trump said yesterday.

National agency Sport Singapore took over the running of this year's Singapore Rugby Sevens after Rugby Singapore, a subsidiary of the Singapore Rugby Union, chalked up debts of about $1.7 million hosting the preceding three editions of the tournament. A combined 140,000 fans over three years were insufficient to cover the costs.

4 Risking lives for their future

Some Vietnamese are risking their lives to travel to Europe, taking on debts to join trafficking routes to seek a better future. The dangers of illegal crossings were laid bare when 39 people were found dead in a truck in Britain last week.

5 The EU beyond Brexit

While the European Union has looked like the adult in the room dealing with London's tantrums, it faces a troubled future too even when the British leave, not least for the lack of a strategic vision, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Union backs abused guards

The Union of Security Employees yesterday said it stands united with its officers seen in a video being yelled at by a man at his Whampoa condominium. The union said it is working with the police on the case. The man's employer, JP Morgan, has also said it is looking into the matter.

7 Boosting building sector

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee highlighted the importance of attracting and retaining talented people in the built environment sector at the iBuildSG awards ceremony last Thursday. He added that the Government has partnered various stakeholders to transform industries within the sector.

8 Banking on China eldercare

Perennial Real Estate Holdings chief executive Pua Seck Guan has set his sights on eldercare in China as the firm's biggest growth area in its medical business. He is also building integrated developments near high-speed rail stations in four cities to cater to business travellers and medical tourism within China.

Netballer Alanna Smith is happy she has multiple platforms to promote conservation in her native Cook Islands. After completing further studies, she will soon return to full-time work in a civil society environmental body. Being a sportswoman and former beauty queen gives her more opportunities to help protect the environment.

A video plugging the Clean and Green Singapore campaign has amassed more than 1.1 million views and netizens are curious about the singer. She is Aisyah Aziz, 25, whose soulful voice landed her a solo spot in this year's National Day Parade theme song.

VIDEO

It Changed My Life

Ms Elicia Lee's route to becoming Singapore's queen of e-gaming was a circuitous one. She was once retrenched from Electronic Arts, but now she organises one of South-east Asia's biggest gaming events, GameStart. str.sg/blurb23

PODCAST

Pop Vultures

ST's Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo dive into the dark side of the K-pop scene after the latest tragic death of star Sulli. str.sg/blurb24