China’s ‘senior friendly’ electric vehicles face uncertain future as bans loom

BEIJING - Easy to drive, easy to park, unlicensed electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers known as Lao Tou Le have long been popular among the elderly in China.

Many of the elderly use Lao Tou Le – which literally means “joy for the elderly” – for short-distance journeys, such as picking up grandchildren from school and buying groceries.

These unlicensed vehicles are easy to drive because of their low speed. The vehicles are also not subjected to traffic rules and drivers are exempted from receiving a ticket for illegal parking, which have gained them some popularity among elderly people, thus being nicknamed Lao Tou Le.

Mr Li Xiang, a Beijing native, bought such a vehicle for his father several years ago to help pick up his kid from school.

The vehicle was bought for less than 30,000 yuan ($5,700), a price much lower than a normal electric vehicle. The car runs at a maximum speed of 45kmh with a battery range of about 100km.

“I myself also use the vehicle sometimes,” said Mr Li, adding that the car is easier to park thanks to its compact size.

However, controversy surrounding these vehicles has been around for quite some time due to multiple reasons, including safety concerns.

“The manufacturers of these vehicles are often small rural or township enterprises or even workshops, and there are no national standards for the vehicles’ production, which leads to some having poor quality,” said Mr Zhang Xiang, an automotive industry analyst.

Statistics from the Beijing Public Security Bureau show that, in 2022, the city reported over 100 deaths caused by road accidents involving three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Across the country, from 2012 to 2016, nearly 20,000 people have died of accidents involving low-speed electric vehicles, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In response to the growing concerns, some local governments have introduced measures to restrict the use of Lao Tou Le.

For instance, Beijing will ban illegal electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers from hitting the road and entering public spaces such as squares and carparks starting 2024.

The proposed ban on Lao Tou Le has been warmly welcomed by residents who have long complained about the vehicles’ random parking, occupation of electric charging stations, and other misfortunes.

But, some believe the government should not rush to implement the ban.

“Many think the low-speed electric vehicles are energy-saving, environmentally friendly and cater to the travel needs of the low-income population,” said Mr Dong Yang, the vice-president of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Mr Dong said that the regulation for low-speed electric vehicles is a complex and challenging issue.

“The issue involves multiple departments, and there is a lack of consensus,” said Mr Dong.