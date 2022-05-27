Global carmakers face electric shock in China

CHINA (Reuters) - If global carmakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock.

Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that is key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.

For Beijing office worker Tianna Cheng, the main dilemma when she was buying a 180,000 yuan (S$36,600) Xpeng electric crossover was whether she should go for a BYD car instead, or a Nio. She did not seriously consider overseas marques.

"If I was buying a petrol car, I may have considered foreign brands," the 29-year-old said as she drove home from work. "But I wanted an EV, and other than Tesla, I saw few foreign brands applying advanced smart technology properly."

Buoyed by demand from consumers like Ms Cheng, electric-car sales are rocketing in China's roughly US$500 billion (S$685 billion) car market, the world's biggest.

In the first four months of 2022, the number of new-energy passenger cars - pure EVs and plug-in hybrids - more than doubled from a year earlier to 1.49 million cars, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The cleaner technologies accounted for 23 per cent of China's passenger car market, where overall vehicle sales fell 12 per cent, reflecting a steep decline in demand for petrol cars.

There are no foreign brands among the top 10 carmakers in the new-energy vehicle (NEV) segment this year, with the notable exception of American electric pioneer Tesla in third place, according to China Passenger Car Association data.

All the rest are Chinese brands - from BYD and Wuling to Chery and Xpeng.

China leader BYD has sold about 390,000 EVs in the country this year, more than three times as many as those sold by global leader Tesla there.

The top-ranked traditional carmaker is Volkswagen's venture with FAW Group, in 15th place for EV sales. Ms Cheng said overseas marques, whether it is the Buick Velite 7 or the Volkswagen's ID series, failed to provide what she was looking for - an EV capable of giving her the "comfort" of having a smartphone-like experience in her vehicle.

"Foreign brands are so far from my life and lifestyle," said Ms Cheng, whose digital assistant handles connections to apps such as Alipay and Taobao and "does everything for me from opening the windows to turning on music", while her car software provides over-the-air updates.

It is quite a reversal. Global brands have dominated in China since the 1990s, typically winning a collective 60 to 70 per cent share of passenger car sales in recent years.

In the first four months of 2022, they captured 52 per cent, with their April monthly share at 43 per cent.