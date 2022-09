Ms Zhang Youping, a Chinese retiree, purchased an all-electric, small sport utility vehicle from BYD - China's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker - at a car show for around US$20,000 (S$28,850) in August.

Her family has bought three petrol-powered cars in the last decade, but she recently grew concerned about fuel prices and decided to go electric "to save money". A few months earlier, her son had also bought an EV. It was a US$10,000 hatchback from Leapmotor, another Chinese manufacturer.