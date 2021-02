New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after Covid-19 case

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday (Feb 27) that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.

In mid-February, Auckland's nearly two million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three was diagnosed with the more transmissible British variant of Covid-19.

This is a developing story.