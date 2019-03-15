Christchurch shooting: Gunman livestreamed incident for 17 minutes

CHRISTCHURCH - The gunman in a mosque shooting in Christchurch livestreamed the incident for 17 minutes, local media reported.

New Zealand police warned that the footage was “extremely distressing”, and urged that it not be shared.

“We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the police said in a Twitter post.

The shooter identified himself as "Brenton Tarrant" - a white, 28-year-old Australia-born man, NZ Herald reported.

The livestream began as the gunman drove to Al Noor Mosque in Deans Avenue, parking his car in a nearby driveway. According to NZ Herald, the beige station wagon contained a cache of weapons and ammunition in the front passenger seat and boot, along with petrol cannisters.

He then armed himself and walked into the mosque. Once inside, he began shooting indiscriminately.

He then exited the mosque through the front door - after just under three minutes inside, and headed into the street - firing random shots as cars drove past.

He returned to the beige Subaru station wagon parked in a nearby driveway to get more ammunition from the boot.

He fired more shots on the street at no apparent target, and said: "Looks like we won't get the bird today boys."

He then re-entered the mosque to check for survivors. The 17-minute video ended as the gunman drove away from the scene at speed.

In a lengthy manifesto published online the supposed shooter outlined who he was and why he carried out the massacre at the Christchurch mosque, NZ Herald reported.