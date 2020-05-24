Australia's Victoria state eases coronavirus lockdown, urges vigilance

MELBOURNE (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's second-most populous state will reopen galleries and museums and allow bigger outdoor gatherings in a week as the rate of new coronavirus infections remains flat.

Skate parks, outdoor gyms and playgrounds will reopen from Tuesday (May 26), while as many as 20 people will be allowed to gather inside a home or outside from just before midnight on May 31, Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday.

If community transmission rates remain low, there will be a further easing of restrictions from June 22, including allowing as many as 50 people inside cafes, restaurants, and for the first time, cinemas and theatres.

People should continue to work from home until at least the end of June, Mr Andrews said.

"It's up to all of us to make this work," he said. "In all your activities, be considerate. Be cautious. Use your common sense."

Australia has a three-stage plan to reopen the economy by the end of July, after lockdown restrictions smashed businesses, particularly in the hospitality and services industry. The nation's eight state and territory governments are moving at their own pace, depending on the number of Covid-19 infections in their jurisdictions.

Other easing measures on May 31 in Victoria include:

- Opening up the tourism industry by allowing overnight stays

- Campgrounds and caravan parks to reopen

- Up to 20 people allowed at a wedding and 50 at a funeral

- As many as 20 people allowed at religious ceremonies

- Libraries, youth centres, drive-in cinemas, zoos and amusement parks will reopen, with physical distancing

- Nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors will open for 20 customers at a time as will property auctions and home inspections

- From June 22, indoor gyms and fitness facilities will reopen for 20 people at a time and ski fields will also reopen.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring New South Wales state, which announced its own easing measures on Friday, the government said.

Sydney's Taronga Zoo would reopen on June 1, with limited visitor numbers.

As of pm on May 23, Australia had 7,106 cases of the virus - an increase of 13 from a day earlier - while 102 people have died.