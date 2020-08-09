Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

Victoria reported 394 cases of the new coronavirus, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week.
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the Covid-19 outbreak on Sunday (Aug 9), with 17 people dying in the past 24 hours, although new infections showed signs of easing.

Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the new coronavirus, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week. The new deaths bring the state's total to 210.

The southeastern state, with infections concentrated in the capital Melbourne, accounts for more than two-thirds of the national tally of nearly 21,000.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Victoria has imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people's daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close.

 
 
 

