Australia reports record one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 deaths on Monday (Aug 31), although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its Covid-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27.

Australia's previous one-day high for Covid-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.