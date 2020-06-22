Asian Insider, June 22: Bolton on Trump-Kim summit, EU-China video meet, Taiwan’s new local trainer jet

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Coronavirus infections cross 9 million, President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton says the Trump-Kim summit was a ‘strategic mistake’, China’s push for national security law in Hong Kong, EU-China hold a video summit for the first time, Taiwan builds a trainer jet, and more.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS CROSS 9 MILLION AS WORLD LIVES IN FEAR OF A REBOUND

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 9 million globally on Sunday with the number of deaths exceeding 470,000.

While the infections are still spreading in North America and South America as well as eastern Europe, a growing number of cases remain a worry in countries such as India and Indonesia while fears of a rebound persist in China, South Korea and Australia.

In India, the state of Tamil Nadu announced a second, stricter lockdown for Chennai and neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, last week, even as parts of the country were easing lockdowns. Tamil Nadu has witnessed the third highest number of Covid positive cases in the country, reports India Correspondent Rohini Mohan.

Indonesia reported close to a thousand new infections on Monday, taking its total to 46,845.

The number of new infections was far lower in China, which grappled with a second wave after a case linked to the Xinfadi wholesale food was found, and continues to remain vigilant.

Health officials in Seoul, meanwhile, said, for the first time today, that it is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections while in Australia, the state of Victoria extended a state of emergency by four weeks after new cases were detected today.

Read also:

China bans some US chicken, shuts Pepsi plant to fight coronavirus

FORMER US SECURITY ADVISER JOHN BOLTON SAYS TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT WAS A 'STRATEGIC MISTAKE'

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton has termed Mr Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, a 'strategic mistake' in an interview with ABC News.

The US "got nothing from that. Donald Trump got a lot", he said and added that it was a "folly for Mr Trump to cancel US war games with South Korea as a concession to Pyongyang.

Mr Bolton's comments come just ahead of the publication of his new book on Tuesday titled The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

Meanwhile, South Korea's presidential office accused Mr Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardising future negotiations with his scathing account of President Trump's North Korea summit strategy.

Read also:

US Correspondent Charissa Yong: Bolton's book highlights incoherence and instability of Trump's China foreign policy

Countries featured in Bolton's book

IS CHINA RUSHING TO ENACT HONG KONG SECURITY LAW?

The call by China's top lawmaking body for a meeting this coming weekend has raised speculation that Beijing might want the Hong Kong national security law implemented on a fast-track basis.

While the law has not been put on the official agenda, Hong Kong's sole representative to the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Mr Tam Yiu-chung, has been quoted as saying that it is "highly likely" the law will be discussed at the June 28-30 session, writes China Correspondent Elizabeth Law.

The legislation aims to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Also, the central government in Beijing will set up a national security office in Hong Kong to "supervise, guide and support" the local government in maintaining national security.

Read also:

The new national security agency in Hong Kong that China will set up

Plans to let HK CE pick judges in security cases alarm lawyers

HK unions, students fail to get support for strikes against security law

EU AND CHINA SEEK TO COOL TENSIONS AMID SHIFTING TIES WITH US

Leaders of the European Union and China are holding a video summit today to cool tensions and discuss future ties.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel – the EU’s chief executive and chairman – will hold video conferences with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

The meeting comes as the EU faces US pressure to take a tougher stance on China while its own relationship with America undergoes a change. Relations between Beijing and Washington, meanwhile, have also been unstable.

Read also:

Global Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Eyal: Europe's evolving policy towards China & The decoupling of US and Europe

TAIWAN'S NEW LOCAL TRAINER JET

Taiwan today unveiled a new locally-built training jet at a ceremony attended by President Tsai Ing-wen. The Brave Eagle Advanced Jet Trainer is part of Taiwan's push to make its own defence weapons as it faces pressure from China. Over the years, the island has developed its own hardware, including advanced missiles, boats and the new trainer jet.

Read more:

Chinese bomber approaches Taiwan in latest fly-by near island

IN OTHER NEWS

ASIA'S RICHEST MAN MUKESH AMBANI JOINS WORLD'S 10 RICHEST CLUB: Mr Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has joined the exclusive club of the world's top 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He overtook Larry Ellison of Oracle and France's Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the wealthiest woman, to reach the No 9 spot.

INDONESIA PROBES COVID-19 DATA BREACH: The Indonesian government has denied claims that details of 230,000 people who took Covid-19 tests have been leaked online, but says it is investigating the alleged hack. Reports of the breach arose after an alleged hacker with the username "Database Shopping" offered to sell the personal data of people undergoing Covid-19 testing in Indonesia, reports Indonesia Correspondent Linda Yulisman.

GOLD AT HIGHEST LEVEL: Gold pushed toward the highest level since 2012, lifted by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and growing uncertainty in Hong Kong. The metal is now up 15 per cent this year, and continues to garner positive views. While Goldman Sachs Group forecasts it'll hit a record US$2,000 an ounce, JPMorgan Chase & Co said investors should stick with bullion as it's most leveraged to a low real-yield environment.

