Asian Insider: Johor set to vote | Australia is finally reopening

Beijing, the only city in the world to have staged both the Winter and Summer Games, kicked off the Winter Olympic Games this time with a much more pared-down ceremony than the extravaganza it held during the Summer Games in 2008.

Beijing's claim that it will hold a "clean and green" Olympics is under scrutiny amid fears of the return of severe smog and concerns over the use of fake snow. It is also walking a fine line to ensure that the pandemic does not overshadow the much-awaited sporting event.

China’s foreign-born athletes have come under the media spotlight in recent days, like teenage ski star Eileen Gu who spent most of her growing up years in the United States but chose to compete under the Chinese flag. China’s adorable ice panda souvenirs featuring its mascot Bing Dwen Dwen have also proven hugely popular with the masses.

