askST: Can Singaporeans travel to Australia?

SINGAPORE - On Monday (Feb 7), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will fully reopen its borders from Feb 21 to all travellers, such as tourists and students, who hold visas and are double-vaccinated.

This ends a two-year closure since March 2020 when the country closed its borders to mitigate against the surging Covid-19 pandemic.

It later started to gradually ease its border restrictions, such as with travel bubbles with countries like Singapore.

But even with the latest announcement by Australia, travellers will still need to be wary of travel and testing rules, which can vary by state.

The Straits Times answers some questions on Australia's border restrictions, such as which states are open and who can travel there.

Q: Can Singaporeans travel to Australia?

Eligible citizens of Singapore who are fully vaccinated have already been able to travel to some parts of Australia without seeking a travel exemption under a travel bubble between Singapore and Australia.

The arrangement, which kicked in from Nov 21, allows for quarantine-free travel to participating Australian states and territories. Travellers, however, need to adhere to certain requirements, such as undertaking the required Covid-19 tests and flying directly from Singapore to Australia without any transit in between.

From Feb 21, Australia will further ease its border measures by allowing all fully vaccinated visa holders to travel to Australia without a need for this travel exemption.

This would also include eligible non-citizens in Singapore who cannot travel under the travel bubble arrangement.

Q: Which parts of Australia can I travel to?

Participating states under Singapore's travel bubble with Australia currently include New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, the Northern Territory, Queensland and South Australia.

Only Western Australia is not part of the arrangement.

If an eligible Singapore citizen seeks to travel onwards to another Australian state or territory other than those participating, they must adhere to all entry rules of that state or territory, including quarantine and post-arrival testing requirements.