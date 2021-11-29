For Subscribers
Power Play
Is Bongbong Marcos another Manchurian candidate?
Given his family’s history, Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr may have reason to resent the United States. But that does not mean he is going to be as pro-China as President Rodrigo Duterte.
Surveys show that Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is riding a juggernaut to the 2022 presidential race with President Rodrigo Duterte's equally popular daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate.
Even with the combined votes of all his rival candidates, he will still win with a comfortable margin if the election, set for May next year, were held today. Three out of every five Filipinos say they will vote for him.