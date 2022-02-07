Japan's bid for Unesco status for ancient mines a new thorn in ties with S Korea

TOKYO - A joint news conference after a trilateral meeting between Japan, South Korea and the United States in November was cancelled because the two Asian neighbours were at loggerheads with each other.

The US will not be hoping for a repeat this Saturday (Feb 12), with both of them now embroiled in a fresh spat. The foreign ministers of all three countries are due to meet in Honolulu to discuss the spate of seven North Korean ballistic missile tests this year.

South Korea has been irked by the move by Japan on Feb 1 to nominate the remains of 400-year-old gold and silver mines on the island of Sado, off Niigata prefecture, for Unesco World Heritage status.

The site was the world's largest producer of gold in the 17th century, and Japan's Unesco bid was specifically meant for the Edo period ending 1868. It produced at least 78 tons of gold and 2,330 tons of silver until it was decommissioned in 1989.

It is regarded by Japan as a "rare example of industrial heritage that operated continuously on a large scale", with local Niigata records pointing to how it had boasted of outstanding mining technology for its time.

South Korea, however, has pointed to the use of forced Korean labour during the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, and Seoul contends that Japan has tried to whitewash history.

The site was also used to gather copper, iron, and other key metals for the war effort, with Niigata records acknowledging the drafted Korean workforce.

he South Korean government has already launched a task force to garner support from the international community and lead a campaign to block Japan's bid.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi during a phone call on Feb 3 that the nomination "ignores the painful history of forced labour of South Koreans".

Mr Hayashi, however, said Japan "cannot accept South Korea's one-sided argument", adding that the ball was in Seoul's court to propose solutions.

Tokyo, which has already apologised for its wartime atrocities, refuses to be drawn into "apology diplomacy". It also distrusts Seoul over what it sees as the renouncing of a 2015 comfort women agreement.

Politics also played out behind the scenes. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who as foreign minister in the Shinzo Abe government played a key role in concluding the 2015 pact, was initially reluctant to move forward with the nomination as was reportedly the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

But the prime minister made an eleventh hour U-turn under pressure from conservatives in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), including Mr Abe, who said that kowtowing to Seoul's interests would make Mr Kishida look "weak". The party's secretary-general Sanae Takaichi also said that the bid concerned the "dignity of the nation".