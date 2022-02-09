Johor goes to the polls on March 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Voters in Malaysia's southern state of Johor will go to the polls on March 12, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday (Feb 9).

The commission said nomination day for candidates in the state assembly election is Feb 26, which means the campaign period will run for two weeks.

Nearly 2.6 million voters are eligible to cast their ballot, according to data released by the commission.

The state election was called after the Johor legislative assembly was dissolved on Jan 22.

The state government was previously helmed by Umno and its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, together with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Following the death of Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian in December, this administration held 28 seats in the 56-seat assembly, just one seat more than opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Next month’s polls will be a fractured race, with BN and PN candidates contesting against each other, and PH component parties campaigning under different flags.

The Johor elections also mark the first time individuals aged 18 to 20 can vote in a Malaysian election, after a historic legislation to lower the voting age finally came into effect in December.

There are 175,000 voters aged 18 to 20 in Johor, making up about 7 per cent of the state's eligible voters.