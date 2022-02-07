Indian ad-makers struggle with rising conservative, right-wing protests

BANGALORE - A cricket star losing his cool in a traffic jam, a Bollywood actress calling for women to be respected, and a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

These fictional depictions in TV advertisements have one thing in common - they have offended some viewers in India amid rising intolerance over a wide range of issues.

Advertising creatives said that beyond balancing client briefs and artistic freedom, they now have to be cautious of backlash against progressive concepts.

"Religious, political and caste themes are always risky, but today people are opposing just about anything," said Mumbai-based Ms Priti Nair, founder of advertising agency Curry Nation.

Creatives noted that it is now harder to make progressive ads compared with a decade ago, because the polarised atmosphere has spooked brands.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory body, received 1,759 complaints against 488 ads.

A January report by ASCI listed six reasons why Indians objected to an ad: when it challenges traditions, mocks men, offends religious sentiment, reinforces socially undesirable depictions for commercial gains - such as glorifying fair skin or objectifying bodies - depicts children in an undesirable manner, or shows anything unpleasant like death.

The report cited one complaint against an ad for fintech company Cred that features India's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid battling the traffic snarls in his home town Bangalore and raging behind the wheel.