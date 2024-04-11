Asian Insider: Ambitious upgrade of US-Japan security alliance | Can the Philippines bring back its migrant workers?

Dear ST reader,

The US and Japan are no longer subtle about it – their security alliance is to counter China. Both US President Joe Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have made no attempts to bury the point under the usual diplomatic niceties.

The 72-year-old security alliance, in an ambitious upgrade, has transitioned into a global partnership to uphold the global order. It is also to ensure its continuity even if former president Donald Trump, known for his isolationist approach, wins the presidential election.

A few hours after we send this newsletter, Mr Biden will hold a trilateral meeting with Mr Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Washington. The South China Sea issue will be a focus of the meeting.

The Philippines is currently seeking to bring its labour diaspora home. Mr Marcos has promised better jobs at home, as critics say the growing diaspora will hurt the country in the long run. Philippines Correspondent Mara Cepeda looks at whether the government will succeed in bringing them back.

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged to renew his administration after his party suffered a landslide defeat in the parliamentary elections on April 10. The Yoon administration may be crippled in the National Assembly and will not be able to push through policies.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to ravage Gaza, ST correspondent Kok Yufeng gets a peek into how the war has affected Israeli and Palestinian civilians, and discovers that humanity shines through in the conflict. Germany, meanwhile, grapples with internal conflict over Israeli actions in the war. Where does legitimate criticism of Israel end and anti-semitism begin?