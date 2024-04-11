Asian Insider: Ambitious upgrade of US-Japan security alliance | Can the Philippines bring back its migrant workers?

The US and Japan are no longer subtle about it – their security alliance is to counter China. Both US President Joe Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have made no attempts to bury the point under the usual diplomatic niceties.

The 72-year-old security alliance, in an ambitious upgrade, has transitioned into a global partnership to uphold the global order. It is also to ensure its continuity even if former president Donald Trump, known for his isolationist approach, wins the presidential election.

A few hours after we send this newsletter, Mr Biden will hold a trilateral meeting with Mr Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Washington. The South China Sea issue will be a focus of the meeting.

The Philippines is currently seeking to bring its labour diaspora home. Mr Marcos has promised better jobs at home, as critics say the growing diaspora will hurt the country in the long run. Philippines Correspondent Mara Cepeda looks at whether the government will succeed in bringing them back.

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged to renew his administration after his party suffered a landslide defeat in the parliamentary elections on April 10. The Yoon administration may be crippled in the National Assembly and will not be able to push through policies. 

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to ravage Gaza, ST correspondent Kok Yufeng gets a peek into how the war has affected Israeli and Palestinian civilians, and discovers that humanity shines through in the conflict. Germany, meanwhile, grapples with internal conflict over Israeli actions in the war. Where does legitimate criticism of Israel end and anti-semitism begin?

Biden and Kishida upgrade security ties; China cited by name in an unusual move

The alliance is to counter China and this is no longer buried under diplomatic niceties.

Read more:

As the Quad loses steam, other security partnerships arise

China’s EV, solar exports raising tensions with US amid Yellen’s visit

Singapore investors have a yen for hospitality purchases in Japan

Singaporeans are also involved in redeveloping akiya and kominka for holiday rental.

More on Japan:

Delays plague Japan’s plans to debut world’s fastest train service

Is there an alternative to PM Narendra Modi in India’s election?

The inability to resolve livelihood concerns among the people is the biggest chink in his armour.

More on India:

Troubled borders testing limits of China-India ties

India’s mixed signals about killings in Pakistan could damage foreign relations

Dead famous actor revived in Indian film sparks debate on use of AI

Mama, come home: Can the Philippines bring back its migrant workers?

They want jobs that pay well in a country where there’s access to quality healthcare, education and social services.

Horrifying overseas experiences:

Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany 

I was told to scam Singaporeans: Bangladeshi man trafficked to scam compounds

Migrate like a Malaysian: Why some do it and why some stay

Love and marriage are common reasons to remain, relocate or return to Malaysia; career prospects is another factor, writes associate foreign editor Lim Ai Leen.

More on migration:

Side by side after death – but in Singapore or in my husband’s country South Korea?  

Thaksin, music, a ‘tattoo’: Thailand feels its way forward

In this episode of Letters from the Bureau Podcast, former Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei chats with foreign editor Li Xueying, reflecting on her time in Thailand.

More of Letters from the Bureaus:

South Koreans’ love for panda Fu Bao belies less than cuddly ties with China

Jakarta’s old textile market keeps up with the times

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

