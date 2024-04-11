As the Quad loses steam, other security partnerships arise

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Quad ‘ocean foam that will dissipate’; he may have been right.

Ravi Velloor
Senior Columnist
The talk is of an expanded Aukus, the defence sales and high technology arrangement grouping Australia with the UK and US. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 05:44 AM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Six years ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was asked about the revival of the Quad, which groups the United States with Japan, Australia and India. The revival, after a decade-long freeze, had come on the back of the US endorsement of Japan’s move to promote a strategic mixing of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, which led to the “Indo-Pacific” nomenclature for the Asia-Pacific. The US even renamed its Pacific Command to IndoPacom.

Mr Wang responded acidly, saying there was no shortage of “headline-grabbing ideas”, before going on to predict that all this would soon dissipate like “foam on the seas”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top