As the Quad loses steam, other security partnerships arise

Six years ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was asked about the revival of the Quad, which groups the United States with Japan, Australia and India. The revival, after a decade-long freeze, had come on the back of the US endorsement of Japan’s move to promote a strategic mixing of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, which led to the “Indo-Pacific” nomenclature for the Asia-Pacific. The US even renamed its Pacific Command to IndoPacom.

Mr Wang responded acidly, saying there was no shortage of “headline-grabbing ideas”, before going on to predict that all this would soon dissipate like “foam on the seas”.