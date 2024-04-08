China’s EV, solar exports a brewing source of tensions with US on Yellen’s visit

BEIJING - On her current trip to China, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gained Chinese fans for dining in a public area, rather than in a private room, at a modest Sichuan cuisine restaurant in Beijing.

A video of her restaurant stop, where she ordered dishes such as mapo dofu, was widely viewed online.

That moment of cordiality, however, did not mask a renewed source of tension between the two major powers that was in a key message that Ms Yellen carried to top Chinese leaders - China’s industrial overcapacity particularly in clean technology.

Beijing’s manufacturing prowess in such technology, including electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels, has caused increasing concern in Washington. The US has argued that a flood of cheap Chinese exports would hurt producers in other countries, including America itself.

The subject was among the top priority issues Ms Yellen raised with Chinese leaders, including Premier Li Qiang and economic czar He Lifeng, during her six-day visit that started on April 4. This was her second visit to the country in nine months, as US-China ties show signs of stabilising amid a series of official visits since mid-2023.

At a press conference in Beijing on April 8, Ms Yellen said US-China ties are now on a firmer footing than a year earlier in 2023, thanks to the efforts of President Joe Biden’s administration to intensify diplomacy with China and “put a floor under the relationship”.

She stressed, however, that China’s excess capacity not just affects American jobs and firms, but is also a concern shared by US’ allies and partners, including emerging markets such as Mexico and India.

“China is now simply too large for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity,” she said of China’s EVs, lithium ion batteries and solar panel industries, which have been touted as the “New Three” growth drivers in Chinese media for their strong export performance.

Premier Li, however, said the issue of production capacity should be regarded “objectively” and from the economic perspective, at a meeting with Ms Yellen on April 7.

Beijing has argued that economic logic dictates that producing more of what it is good at promotes international trade, and that the US is containing its development as it moves up the industrial value chain.

China controls around 80 per cent of the world’s solar panels supply chain. Chinese EV sales rose 82 per cent in 2022, making up nearly 60 per cent of such sales globally. About 70 per cent of global battery production capacity is located in China.

In particular, EVs have emerged as an area of contention. China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organisation on March 26 contesting “discriminatory subsidies” for EVs under the Biden administration’s signature law to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it resulted in the exclusion of such goods from China.

Professor of Political Science and International Relations Zhu Zhiqun said that Ms Yellen is unlikely to succeed in her mission, which appears to be asking for China’s cooperation in minimising the negative impact of its industrial overcapacity on the US.

“There is not much China can do in this competitive environment. China will not slow its tech development to help protect American jobs,” said Prof Zhu, who is from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.