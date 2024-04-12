Asia-Pacific gets new weapon in fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis

MANILA - A faster and vastly more effective treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis is being rolled out in the Asia-Pacific region, raising hopes of a “new era” in tackling one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

The region had most of the world’s estimated 10.6 million new tuberculosis cases in 2022, and more than half of the 1.3 million deaths, World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show.

While tuberculosis can be successfully treated with antibiotics, more than three per cent of new tuberculosis patients are resistant to commonly prescribed drugs.

Until recently, treatment for these patients involved daily painful injections or a fistful of pills for 18 months or longer, while some endured severe side effects such as nausea and, in extreme cases, blindness.

Many people prematurely quit their treatment, which had a success rate of 63 per cent or lower.

Now, a new drug regimen involving fewer pills and side effects is being rolled out in the Asia-Pacific, including the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, where trials have shown a more than 90 per cent cure rate after six months.

The treatment, known as BPaL, combines the antibiotics bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid, and has received regulatory approval in more than 60 countries since 2019, according to the non-profit TB Alliance, which developed it.

The WHO updated its guidelines in 2022 to allow BPaL to be used with or without a fourth antibiotic called moxifloxacin.

BPaL has been life-changing for Filipino cook Efifanio Brillante, who was diagnosed with drug-resistant tuberculosis in June 2022 and initially went on an older form of treatment.

Brillante, 57, was swallowing 20 tablets a day, but it left him feeling so nauseous that he couldn’t work or eat.

He stopped the medication after two weeks even though he knew the decision could be fatal.

“It’s very difficult. You’re always in bed,” Brillante told AFP about his experience of having tuberculosis.

“Sometimes I couldn’t even breathe.”

The following month, Brillante joined a BPaL trial at the Jose B Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Pampanga province, north of the Philippine capital Manila.

He took between three and seven pills a day and was cured after six months.

“I’m very thankful that I was healed,” Brillante told AFP in his home.

“If I didn’t take that BPaL, I might already be buried in the cemetery.”