TB cases in Malaysia up by over 5% in 2023

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia recorded 26,781 cases of tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2023, a 5.47 per cent increase from the 25,391 TB cases reported in 2022, said the country’s Health Ministry.

In 2021, there were 21,727 cases reported in the country.

In a statement to The Star, the Health Ministry said the cases were detected through proactive case detection strategies.

“Active contact tracing is one of the core activities that have been implemented in Malaysia to control TB transmission,” it said.

The ministry said TB is airborne. However, transmission to a healthy person will require a prolonged and close exposure to someone with active TB, such as living under one roof with an infected person.

“It is important for individuals with symptoms of TB, like cough lasting for more than two weeks, fever, loss of appetite, loss of weight and night sweats, to seek early treatment in nearby healthcare facilities,” it said.

The ministry said TB is curable and, in the majority of cases, can be cured with six months of medications.

“Once diagnosed, the patient needs to adhere to a schedule of anti-TB medication for a minimum of six months. Diagnosis and treatment in Malaysia are fully subsidised by the government,” it added.

In line with the global plan to end TB, Malaysia has also developed an action plan that aims to make the country TB-free by 2035, the ministry said.

“Malaysia’s National Tuberculosis Programmes (NTPs) include a TB control strategy, emphasising early case detection among symptomatic and high-risk patients, ensuring laboratory services that meet international standards, development of training modules, developing guidelines and MyTB databases, and strengthening inter-agency collaboration with others,” it said.

On preventive measures, the ministry said newborn babies are given the BCG immunisation to reduce the risk of severe TB, such as TB meningitis (characterised by inflammation of the membranes around the brain or spinal cord) and miliary TB (a potentially life-threatening type of TB that occurs when a large number of the bacteria travel through the bloodstream and spread throughout the body).

Screening and treatment of latent TB infection (LTBI) – particularly in high-risk groups such as those in contact with TB patients, comorbid patients with HIV, renal failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and inmates in institutions – can prevent LTBI from progressing into an active TB infection, said the ministry.

Individuals with LTBI have a higher risk (5 to 10 per cent) of progressing to active TB disease later in life. Preventive treatment for LTBI can halt the progression to active TB disease.

“We would like to advise the public to seek early treatment at healthcare facilities if they have any symptoms of TB. Delay in seeking diagnosis and treatment can worsen the condition and even lead to death, while increasing the risk of spreading the disease,” said the ministry.

“Practise a proper cough etiquette, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

“Most importantly, do not stigmatise people diagnosed with TB. Instead, provide motivation and moral support to people diagnosed with TB and their family to complete the treatment.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK