Updated guidelines offer better ways to control and treat tuberculosis in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Guidelines for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) in Singapore have been updated, following the development of newer and better ways of diagnosing and treating the disease in recent years.

Among the changes is to have more patients who are on directly observed therapy (DOT) be supervised through live video instead of in person.

In the update published online in the Academy of Medicine’s journal, Annals, on March 19, the 21-member guideline development team said there have been “major new advances” since the guidelines were first published in 2016.

These include new drug regimens that can reduce the treatment time for patients from six to nine months now to four months, the use of artificial intelligence to aid radiological screening and next-generation genetic sequencing for drug susceptibility.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) National Tuberculosis Programme, the guidelines are to standardise and improve the clinical management of TB infection and disease in Singapore, said the team.

The update also recommends the use of video-observed treatment (VOT) in lieu of direct observation.

Patients with infectious TB, who make up the bulk of TB cases, are currently required by law to go personally to a polyclinic or the TB Control Unit at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to take their medications in front of a healthcare worker. This supervision is compulsory, whether daily or three times a week, for the entire six- to nine-month duration of the treatment.

The strict regimen is to ensure that patients do not stop their treatment before it is completed. Under the Infectious Diseases Act, patients who refuse to undergo DOT can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

VOT was introduced some years ago, but did not gain traction.

Noting that DOT is a central tenet in TB control in Singapore, the new guidelines stated: “While all international TB guidelines support DOT under varied situations, several guidelines also emphasise the importance of balancing individual rights with public health objectives.”

It said VOT has emerged as a “cost-effective and patient autonomy-enabling alternative to DOT” in many guidelines, including those for Malaysia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Patients are no longer infectious within days of starting TB treatment, but those who fail to complete their treatment can become infectious and spread the airborne bacteria.

Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, who was involved in the updated guidelines, said: “The updated TB guidelines incorporate the latest advances in the management of TB infection and disease, with the aim of being more patient-centred while at the same time supporting the goal of TB elimination in Singapore.”

TB is a bacterial infection that usually attacks the lungs, though it can affect any part of the body, such as the brain, lymph nodes or bones. The bacteria are spread through the air when a person with the disease coughs, speaks or sings. Not everyone who is infected gets the disease, as the bacteria can remain latent for a lifetime without causing disease.

Although TB is declining in Singapore, it remains endemic, with 1,138 people diagnosed in 2023 – down from a high of 1,617 cases in 2016. Another 220 people were diagnosed with TB in the first 11 weeks of 2024.