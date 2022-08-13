Poverty and despair in Afghanistan after one year of Taliban rule

Life may have become harder in Afghanistan in the one year under the Taliban as poverty worsens, but for some, its return to power is welcome.

Ms Sosan Rahmati, for one, is glad the endemic corruption of the previous government is being dealt with by the Taliban.

"Something had to change," said Ms Rahmati, an educational TV instructor and resident of Kabul. "Corruption had reached its peak. It was everywhere you turned."

READ MORE HERE

A year after Taliban's return, some women fight for lost freedoms