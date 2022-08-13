India moves cautiously on establishing relations with Taliban leadership

NEW DELHI - India has cautiously responded to an outreach by the Taliban, re-establishing diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in a limited way two months ago in what was a major policy shift for the country.

But the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan in a US drone strike last month and reports of his possible links to the Haqqani Network - the militant group that is part of the Taliban government - have underscored concerns about the Taliban's continuing links with terror groups.