India moves cautiously on establishing relations with Taliban leadership

India is keen to have some communication with the group as any instability in Afghanistan could impact its security. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
India Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
2 min ago
NEW DELHI - India has cautiously responded to an outreach by the Taliban, re-establishing diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in a limited way two months ago in what was a major policy shift for the country.

But the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan in a US drone strike last month and reports of his possible links to the Haqqani Network - the militant group that is part of the Taliban government - have underscored concerns about the Taliban's continuing links with terror groups.

