Zelensky’s appearance in person at WEF shifts some spotlight from Israel-Hamas war to Ukraine

DAVOS – Just days ago, it seemed that Ukraine’s President would be addressing delegates attending the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 meeting in Davos virtually, as he had done previously.

Or perhaps, the presence of Mr Volodymyr Zelensky was kept confidential because of security implications.

But arrive he did and soon after, stormed his way into the hearts and minds of the Davos elite, with a series of public and private meetings to draw attention to the conflict near Ukraine’s borders that is now nearly two years old.

Traffic on roads in the Swiss ski resort came to a standstill as Mr Zelensky and his security entourage moved. Phones flashed and delegates strained to get a glimpse as he walked past at the Congress centre, the venue for key meetings. Nearly 70 chief executives showed up for an early morning meeting with him on Jan 16.

His forceful and charismatic address – over a 45-minute session – seemed to bring some of the spotlight back on Ukraine at a time when Israel’s war with Hamas, which has crossed the 100-day mark, continues to take the top spot among conflicts of concern in the world.

At Davos, attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, relations between China and the United States as the latter prepares for elections, a gap between the Global North and the Global South, and other concerns also figured in discussions, among other issues.

Repeatedly lashing out at the Russian President during his address to the delegates, Mr Zelensky said: “(Vladimir) Putin embodies war.

“We all know that he is the sole reason why various wars and conflicts persist, and why all attempts to restore peace have failed. And he will not change. He will not change,” he noted.

Ukraine’s pitch for collective action began on Sunday, a day before the President arrived in Davos. Together with Switzerland, Ukraine hosted national security advisers from more than 80 countries and international organisations to discuss a 10-point peace plan.

Formulated by Mr Zelensky, this calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops as well as the cessation of hostilities and restoration of Ukraine’s borders with Russia, among other points.

“Russia targeted not only Ukrainians but people globally,” said Ms Yulia Svyrydenko, first deputy prime minister of Ukraine, in a statement released after the meeting.

“More than 300 million people are suffering now of food insecurity,” she said, alluding to the sharp increase in wheat prices in the wake of the war.

The global implications of Ukraine’s war echoed in Mr Zelensky’s address too. “If anyone thinks this is only about Ukraine, they’re fundamentally mistaken,” he said.

Warning of severe consequences if Mr Putin’s aggression was not stopped, he said: “In any dire confrontation, there’s always a point where a catastrophe can be stopped. Ukraine is that opportunity.”

The Congress hall at Davos, where Mr Zelensky gave his address, was full to the brim. He received a standing ovation at the end of his remarks. WEF president Borge Brende said: “I have never seen the hall so full.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who, along with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, met Mr Zelensky in Davos on Jan 16, said Washington is determined to keep supporting Ukraine, and they were working closely with Congress to do that, the Associated Press reported.