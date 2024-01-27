World’s largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions

NEW YORK – The world’s largest cruise ship set sail for its maiden voyage on Jan 27, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel – and other giant cruise liners to follow – will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas set sail from Miami with a capacity for 8,000 passengers across 20 decks, taking advantage of the surging popularity of cruises.

The ship is built to run on LNG, which burns more cleanly than traditional marine fuel but poses greater risks for methane emissions.

Environmental groups say methane leakage from the ship’s engines is an unacceptable risk to the climate because of its short-term harmful effects.

“It’s a step in the wrong direction,” said Mr Bryan Comer, director of the Marine Programme at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an environmental policy think tank.

“We would estimate that using LNG as a marine fuel emits over 120 per cent more life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions than marine gas oil,” he said.

In terms of warming effects, methane is 80 times worse over 20 years than carbon dioxide, making cutting those emissions key to holding down global temperature warming.

More efficient

Cruise ships like the Icon of the Seas use low-pressure, dual-fuel engines that leak methane into the atmosphere during the combustion process, known as “methane slip”, according to industry experts.

There are two other engines used on bulk carriers or container ships that emit less methane, but they are too tall to fit in a cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean says its new ship is 24 per cent more efficient when it comes to carbon emissions than required by the global shipping regulator International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

LNG emits fewer greenhouse gases than very low sulphur fuel oil that powers most of the global shipping fleet, said Mr Steve Esau, chief operating officer of Sea-LNG, an industry advocacy organisation.

Cruise engines convert natural gas into power in a cylinder, where it is “important to make sure that all the natural gas is converted to energy”, said Mr Juha Kytola, director of research and development and engineering at Wartsila, which developed the cruise ship’s engines.

What is not converted can escape during the combustion process into the atmosphere, he said, adding that Wartsila’s natural gas engine technology emits 90 per cent less methane than it did 20 to 30 years ago.

Cruise ship engines have an estimated methane slip of 6.4 per cent on average, according to 2024 research funded by the ICCT and other partners. The IMO assumes methane slip at 3.5 per cent.