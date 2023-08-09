World's largest cruise ship to set sail as industry rebounds

TURKU, Finland - With cruise bookings seeing a resurgence after the Covid-19 pandemic caused luxury liners to mothball, a Finnish shipyard is putting the final touches on what will be the world’s largest cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean’s luxurious new vessel, Icon of the Seas, is nearing completion in the Turku shipyard on Finland’s southwestern coast, its maiden voyage scheduled for January 2024.

“This ship is as of today, as far as we are aware of, the biggest cruise ship in the world,” said Mr Tim Meyer, CEO of shipbuilder Meyer Turku tasked with the construction.

While some have labelled the colossal structure a “monstrosity”, citing its vast climate footprint, others are in awe of the sophisticated engineering integrated into this floating holiday destination and flocking to buy tickets.

Resembling a village more than a ship, the mammoth vessel boasts colourful water parks, more than 20 decks and can carry nearly 10,000 people.

A distinct feature of the new ship, which went into construction in 2021 and entered sea trials in June, is a gigantic glass dome that covers part of its front section.

The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the industry, raising questions about whether it would ever recover.

Cruise companies are now seeing customers return.

The Cruise Lines International Association has predicted that passenger volume will surpass pre-pandemic levels with 31.5 million passengers in 2023.

“After the restrictions are gone, and the situation has eased up, we are seeing that the market is coming back very strong,” Mr Meyer said.

Bigger is better?

With a gross tonnage of 250,800 – five times the size of the Titanic – Icon of the Seas will snatch the title of the world’s largest cruise ship from Royal Caribbean’s current flagship, Wonder of the Seas.

Meyer Turku also has two more similar sized Icon-class vessels in their order books.

“We have seen over the last decade that cruise ships have become bigger,” said Professor of Cruise Management at Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences Alexis Papathanassis.

He noted that “there are obvious economic benefits” to mega-sized ships, reducing the cost of individual passengers.