World leaders pledge action, cash at UN climate talks

DUBAI - United Nations climate talks here kicked into high gear on Dec 1 with about 140 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, gathering for a summit meant to accelerate global climate action.

During the two-day, high-level World Climate Action Summit, at the start of the two-week talks, leaders will spell out their actions to tackle climate change. These include renewable energy investments, new finance pledges and calls for greater urgency in global efforts following what is set to be the hottest year on record scarred by a series of catastrophic weather disasters.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the negotiations, called COP28, which are due to end on Dec 12.

Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with agreeing on a deal in Dubai that will put the world on a safer path. But that deal needs to spell out a clearer transition away from fossil fuels, accelerate investment in green energy and a massive ramp-up of finance to pay for the green transition, especially in poorer nations. Many poorer nations remain heavily reliant on fossil fuels and do not have the money to quickly shift to green energy without support.

In a boost for COP28, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed announced a US$30 billion (S$40 billion) climate fund for global climate solutions at the start of the leaders’ summit. The fund, called Alterra, is designed to bridge a wide climate finance gap – with a focus on transforming emerging markets and developing economies – and aims to stimulate US$250 billion of investment by 2030, he said.

In his opening address, Britain’s King Charles told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2015 UN summit held in France that adopted the landmark Paris climate agreement.