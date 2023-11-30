COP28 launches climate ‘loss and damage’ fund for vulnerable nations

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber has described the “loss and damage” fund long sought by vulnerable nations as history-making. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

DUBAI – The United Nations’ COP28 climate conference formally launched on Nov 30 a “loss and damage” fund long sought by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.

“We have delivered history today,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 president, told delegates, adding that his country was committing US$100 million (S$133 million) to the fund.

Germany also pledged US$100 million.

After years of dragging their feet on the issue, wealthy nations backed the fund in a landmark agreement at the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022.

Its launch on the first day of COP28 in Dubai follows fraught negotiations on the mechanics of the fund, which will be housed at the World Bank on an interim basis.

“This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work,” Dr Jaber said.

Dr Jaber said it was “the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any COP and the speed in which we have done so is also unique, phenomenal and historic”.

“This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can and will deliver,” he added. AFP

More On This Topic
New facility launched at COP28 to improve regional cooperation on nature-based carbon projects
COP28 gets under way to face mammoth climate challenge

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top