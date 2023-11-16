Women are leading the fight to stop climate change

NEW YORK - Over the past few years, international climate policy has been shaped largely by a close-knit group of politicians in the twilight of their careers. Now leaders from beyond the traditional US-Europe-China power centre – some new to the international stage, others already veterans – are emerging. And women are at the forefront.

“Women are now the decision makers that can increase the likelihood of impactful decisions that actually stick,” says Ms Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s special climate envoy. After all, she says, it was two women – Ms Laurence Tubiana, France’s climate envoy, and Ms Christiana Figueres, who ran the United Nations’ climate body – who helped broker the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to slow global warming.

With the world dangerously off track from the target of keeping temperature rise within 1.5 deg C of pre-industrial times, a global plan to tackle climate change is needed more than ever. We take a look at some of the people who will be leading those efforts in the years to come.

Mia Mottley

Few have changed the rules of the climate capital game more than Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Through powerful speeches and radical proposals, she’s led a push to rewire the global financial system to make it easier for poor countries to have access to funds.

Ms Mottley, 58, wants to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank so less creditworthy countries can borrow more money to invest in protections against deadly weather events and be eligible for temporary debt relief when a disaster hits.

More than 40 world leaders met in Paris earlier this year to discuss her plan, known as the Bridgetown Agenda. The summit closed with support for more nimble IMF emergency funding, early warning systems for disasters, catastrophe insurance and pauses on debt repayments.

“She is an incredible speaker,” says Dr Sebastien Treyer, executive director of French think tank Institut du Développement Durable et des Relations Internationales. “I have heard her speak many times, but every time I am emotionally taken again.”

Island nations play an outsized role in climate talks because their very existence threatened by rising seas and more frequent and forceful cyclones. But it is Ms Mottley who has taken centre stage in pitching the solutions for developing countries, while allying herself to the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron to win support.

Her Bridgetown Initiative – a blueprint to overhaul the global financial system to help heavily-indebted climate-vulnerable countries – was forged in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. After watching the category 5 storm ravage the neighbouring island of Dominica, Ms Mottley and her college buddy Professor Avinash Persaud, a development economist, set about drawing up a plan to mitigate the impacts of future storms fueled by global warming.

Ms Mottley wants to overhaul the so-called Bretton Woods institutions, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank (as well as their multilateral development bank successors), so that they lend more money to less credit-worthy countries. Those loans would help fund sea defences and provide temporarily debt relief when a disaster hits. Ms Mottley and Dr Persaud have also suggested a climate levy on shipping or financial transactions could help.

The proposals are radical, but they’re starting to gain traction among developed countries that have long been resistant to paying out more. More than 40 world leaders met in Paris earlier this year to work out how the Bridgetown Agenda might become reality. The summit closed with a movement toward more nimble emergency funding from the IMF, early-warning systems for disasters, catastrophe insurance triggered automatically by extreme conditions and pauses on debt repayments.

Jennifer Morgan

A longtime climate activist, Ms Jennifer Morgan has attended every COP summit and spent almost three decades helping lead nonprofits such as Greenpeace and the World Resources Institute. But last year the 57-year-old moved into the political arena herself, reporting directly to Germany’s foreign minister as the country’s climate representative. Ms Morgan, a New Jersey native who’s lived in Germany since 2003, was a surprising pick for a country that rarely appoints foreigners to its top ranks.

She says her past as a heavy-hitter activist hasn’t hindered her. “When you’re an NGO, your job is to be out there, pushing hard and provoking,” she says. “I don’t feel that I am constrained in speaking truth to power, but I have to do it in a different manner. Words matter even more.”