askST: What is COP28, and why is it an important conference?

SINGAPORE – Global leaders will be gathering in Dubai towards the end of 2023 to deliberate the future of planet Earth, from cutting greenhouse gas emissions to building the resilience to deal with climate extremes such as floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations-led talks will once again involve looking at ways to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, as stipulated by the landmark Paris Agreement signed in 2015.

COP28, or the 28th Conference of the Parties under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

A crucial part of the conference will be the Global Stocktake, where countries will be assessing the progress of their climate actions.

An earlier report published by the UN found that the rate of emissions reductions is not fast enough, and the review is supposed to get countries to speed things up and come up with more ambitious climate commitments by 2025.

However, these talks are notorious for running into overtime, especially if countries cannot come to a consensus on certain issues.

At COP27 in 2022, the talks overran by two days as countries tussled on a number of issues, such as the establishment of a loss and damage fund for developing countries grappling with climate-related disasters.

Why is this year’s COP28 so contentious?

The UAE has appointed Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who heads UAE’s state oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), as its president.

He also heads renewable energy company Masdar, which has invested billions of dollars in technologies like wind and solar power across 40 countries.