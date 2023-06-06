Global carbon markets face upheaval as nations remake the rules

LONDON – The US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) market for carbon offsets is heading for a massive reset, as a growing number of sovereign governments announce their intention to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders.

The details vary, but from Indonesia to Kenya to Honduras, the goals are the same: Governments want to retain more of the benefits of emissions-reduction projects, whether as revenue or as credit towards their own national climate goals.

“If you are a developing country, and you have the right kinds of project opportunities, you’ve got a golden goose,” said Mr Mark Lewis, head of climate research at Andurand Capital Management.

For countries with dense rainforests, mangrove swamps or other natural carbon sinks, carbon credits are increasingly considered alongside valuable minerals and metals like gold, lithium or copper.

“Commodities markets have created the precedent,” said Mr Samuel Gill, president and co-founder of Sylvera, a carbon research and ratings company. “It is almost inevitable that nations come to see and treat carbon as any other national resource.”

Mr Pablo Fernandez, chief executive of Ecosecurities, a project developer and investor, said that this wake-up call has been prompted in part by a growing awareness that, as of now, governments and local stakeholders might receive just a tiny slice of the revenues made by foreign project developers.

For example, most of the €100 million (S$135 million) in proceeds from one of the biggest offset projects, a forest-protection site called Kariba in Zimbabwe, were accrued by the Swiss developer South Pole and its Guernsey partner Carbon Green Investments.

In Mexico, BP paid rural villagers a small fraction of the market value of the credits generated on their forest land, according to a 2022 Bloomberg Green investigation.

“I’m not saying it’s the pattern of the market, but we do have some projects that are badly designed and badly executed,” Mr Fernandez said. “That leads to these situations.”

At the same time, carbon credits have new value for emerging markets.

Under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, wealthy countries had emissions targets and could buy credits from projects in developing countries to meet them.

The 2015 Paris Agreement introduced targets for all, developing countries included, effective from 2020.

This means governments now view the units not just of a source of revenue, but as a tool to meet their international obligations.

“The Paris Agreement acknowledges emissions as sovereign liabilities,” said Mr Finn O’Muircheartaigh, director of policy and markets at BeZero Carbon, a research and ratings firm. “Countries are now recognising they also have sovereign assets, which are their ability to reduce carbon or sequester carbon.”

The new sovereign trading market is being set up by the United Nations, with an accounting framework that prevents the same credit from being applied to more than one country’s climate goal.

That means countries will have to decide if and when credits produced within their borders will be made available for use by others and when they will be used for national goals.

Though the details are still being fine-tuned, some countries have already begun to strike deals to ensure supply.

More than three quarters of countries say they plan to or are considering using the UN carbon market to meet their targets, known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs.

“Adjusting the amount of supply going to NDCs, rather than offset markets, has big implications,” according to BloombergNEF, which predicts the voluntary offset market could reach US$1 trillion by 2037.