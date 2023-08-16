Wildfires can have global impact and are set to intensify, experts say

SINGAPORE – Devastating wildfires of the sort that have scorched Hawaii, swathes of Canada and Greece are likely to become frequent in the future as global warming creates the right conditions for intense blazes, scientists say.

The increasing number of extreme wildfires could, in turn, exacerbate climate change and lead to yet more fires, damage the ozone layer and severely impact the globe, two leading fire scientists say.

Writing in the journal Science, they explain that global warming is causing more intense heating of the planet that can quickly dry out the landscape, priming it for fires to start and spread.

Already, fire seasons have become longer in many places, including Australia, North America and Europe, and some fires have become so intense that no amount of equipment and firefighters can put them out.

Scientists are increasingly learning that major fires can have global impact.

“Fire is complex. But it’s complex on a global scale. I think this was the main thing we’re trying to try to get across,” said Professor Jason Sharples, who specialises in bushfire dynamics at UNSW Canberra.

He co-authored the article, which was published on Aug 10, with Professor David Bowman, an expert in pyrogeography and fire science at the University of Tasmania.

“Every bad fire season, we get a whole bunch of new lessons,” Prof Sharples told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

Referring to the deadly wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, which was fanned by powerful winds, he said similar fires are likely in future but that the location of the fire was unusual.

“We are starting to see these things happening in the tropics. Hawaii is a tropical location. They’re not used to that sort of intense fire activity.”

Prof Sharples and Prof Bowman reviewed scientific evidence from the Australian Black Summer fires of 2019-20 that killed 33 people and burned more than 24 million ha of land. Three billion wild animals were killed, injured or displaced.

The fires released the equivalent to 80 per cent of Australia’s combined annual fire and fossil fuel emissions.