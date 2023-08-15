What to know about Maui's wildfires, Hawaii's deadliest disaster

KAHULUI, Hawaii - Wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui have killed at least 96 people, forced tens of thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate the island and devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina. It is the US’ deadliest wildfire in more than a century. The Big Island of Hawaii is also battling wildfires, which have caused no fatalities.

Here are some key questions and answers about the blazes:

Are the Maui fires still burning?

Firefighting crews are still battling flare-ups. The largest fire in Lahaina is 85 per cent contained and has burnt 880 hectares, Maui County said. Another fire in upcountry/Kula is 60 per cent contained and has charred 270 hectares. Smaller fires elsewhere are now 100 per cent contained.

But officials say it is likely the number of dead will rise, as cadaver dogs search Lahaina’s charred ruins for victims.

How does the death toll compare with that of other fires in the US?

The Maui blaze is the deadliest wildfire in the United States since 1918, when northern Minnesota’s Cloquet Fire, which raged for more than four days, claimed 453 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The deadliest wildfire in US history, Wisconsin’s Peshtigo fire in 1871, killed 1,152.

California’s deadliest modern fire broke out on Nov 8, 2018 at dawn in the town of Paradise, some 240km to the north of San Francisco, killing 85 people over more than two weeks.

It burnt more than 62,000 hectares of land and reduced more than 18,800 buildings to ashes.

An investigation found that high-tension electricity wires sparked the fire.

Hawaii’s fires also constitute the most lethal disaster to hit the islands since a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960, a year after Hawaii became a US state.