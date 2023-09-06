While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

McConnell largely ignores freeze-ups in Senate return

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sidestepped questions about his health in his return to the Capitol on Tuesday, six days after freezing up for a second time while speaking in public.

The 81-year-old lawmaker addressed the Senate hours after the doctor of Congress said in a statement that the two episodes did not appear to be the result of a stroke or seizure, but offered no explanation of what caused Mr McConnell to stand speechless and wide-eyed during a press conference last Wednesday.

“Now, one particular moment of my time back home received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week. But I assure you, August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff,” Mr McConnell said.

He appeared thin and wan on the Senate floor, and spoke in a baritone that wavered from time to time.

READ MORE HERE

Attacks on Ukraine ‘very close’ to border, says president