While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 21

At least four dead, 12 critically injured, in Utah tour bus crash

A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists careened off a road and crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah on Friday, killing at least four people and critically injuring at least another 12, authorities reported.

The cause of the crash, which occurred at about 11.30am on State Route 12 just west of the park, was under investigation, but weather did not appear to be a factor, state Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff's Department officials said.

A total of 30 people, including the driver, were aboard the bus when it ran off the road, rolled into a guard rail and flipped onto its side, sheriff's spokeswoman Denise Dastrup told Reuters by telephone.

All 26 people aboard who survived were injured, and were taken to various hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, she said.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner flew in from the United States to join the other A-listers who included singer Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom, British TV host James Corden and Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Nonoo, who was born in Bahrain and is based in the United States, was due to marry US oil tycoon Michael Hess at a sunset ceremony in the exclusive Villa Aurelia.

'What is that, man?' US Navy confirms videos of flying objects

In one of the videos, a small object streaks across the screen before the US Navy fighter's tracking system locks on and follows it.

"Whoa. Got it," the pilot yells, laughing as the dot moves through the air. "Woohoo!" Another pilot asks: "Wow. What is that, man?"

The Navy is not offering an explanation - at least not publicly - for exactly what that object was. But the service is confirming the authenticity of that video and two others taken from its planes in 2004 and 2015.

Max Verstappen in possible three-way battle at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

Of the 20 drivers at the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, only Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton know what it is like to win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

On Sunday, the four-time winners may have to welcome a new member to their exclusive club that also includes retired Fernando Alonso (twice) and Nico Rosberg - if Red Bull starlet Max Verstappen betters last year's runner-up finish.

Red Bull, whose cars are well-suited to high-downforce tracks like Singapore's, have had at least one man in the top two here since 2010, including Vettel's hat-trick of wins from 2011. Their 12 podium finishes are more than double any other team's.

F1: Swedish House Mafia make triumphant return with first reunion show in Asia

The dons of the dance music world, Swedish House Mafia, may have been on a break for five years before re-entering the spotlight in 2018, but they proved that their brand of electronic dance music (EDM) continues to endure with their much-anticipated return at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

The superstar dance music trio - made up of DJ-producers Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - took to the stage at 10.20pm, forming instantly recognisable silhouettes.

Each had their own DJ console and drum pad on a raised platform, from which they had the audience of 45,000 eating out of their hands for the next 90 minutes.

