At least four dead, 12 critically injured, in Utah tour bus crash

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed on Friday (Sept 20) near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring 12 to 15 others, the state Highway Patrol reported.

Circumstances of the crash, which occurred at about 11.30am local time on State Route 12, were not immediately known, state Highway Patrol spokesman Chris Bishop said.

It was possible the death toll would rise, he said.

The stretch of highway where the crash occurred was shut down in both directions as authorities began investigating the cause of the accident, and it likely will remain closed "for some time," Bishop said.

All or most of the passengers aboard the bus were Chinese-speaking tourists, but their nationalities had not immediately been determined, according to Bishop.

It was also unclear whether the tour bus at the time was headed to or from Bryce Canyon, located in southern Utah about 435km south of Salt Lake City.

(This story is developing)