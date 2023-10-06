While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 6

Biden to build more US border wall using Trump-era funds

President Joe Biden’s administration said on Thursday it will add sections to a border wall to stave off record migrant crossings from Mexico, carrying forward a signature policy of former president Donald Trump.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination to challenge Mr Biden, a Democrat, in the 2024 presidential race. Trump made building border barriers a central tenet of his first campaign for president with the rally chant, “Build That Wall.”

One of Mr Biden’s first actions after taking office in January 2021 was to issue a proclamation pledging that “no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall” as well as a review of all resources that had already been committed.

The administration said Thursday’s action did not deviate from Mr Biden’s proclamation because money that was allocated during Trump’s term in 2019 had to be spent now.

