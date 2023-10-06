Elon Musk's Twitter stock purchases under probe by US SEC

NEW YORK - Billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his 2022 purchase of social media giant Twitter, according to a Thursday court filing in which the agency sought to compel Mr Musk to provide testimony.

The investigation concerns whether Mr Musk broke federal securities laws in connection with his 2022 purchases of stock in Twitter, which Mr Musk renamed X, as well as statements and SEC filings he made in relation to the deal.

The SEC said it subpoenaed Mr Musk in May 2023 requiring him to provide testimony at the SEC’s San Francisco office, and that Mr Musk had agreed to appear last month.

But then two days beforehand, Mr Musk raised “several spurious objections” and told the SEC he would not appear, the SEC said. Mr Musk also refused SEC proposals to conduct the deposition in Texas in October or November.

Mr Musk acquired Twitter last year, after initially building a large minority stake in the social media platform, which he allegedly failed to disclose in a timely manner.

“The SEC has already taken Mr Musk’s testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation - enough is enough,” said a statement from Mr Alex Spiro, an attorney for Mr Musk.

In a statement, the SEC said it was seeking “Musk’s testimony to obtain information not already in the SEC’s possession that is relevant to its legitimate and lawful investigation.”

Mr Musk and the SEC have a long-running feud that dates back to Mr Musk’s 2018 tweet that he planned to take his electric carmaker Tesla private and had funding secured. REUTERS