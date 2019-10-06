While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 6

North Korea says nuclear talks broke down, but US disagrees

North Korea said denuclearisation talks with the US broke down on Saturday, a characterisation disputed by the Trump administration, which cited "good discussions" during the session in Stockholm.

The talks were the first in about eight months between the US and North Korea, which has been pushing Washington to ease sanctions while staging missile tests seen as provocative.

"The negotiation did not live up to our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased," said Kim Myong Gil, the top North Korean nuclear envoy, according to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

Morgan Ortagus, a State Department spokeswoman, said that "the early comments" from North Korea's delegation "do not reflect the content or the spirit of today's eight-and-a-half hour discussion."

Mike Pompeo blasts 'harassment' by Congress over impeachment probe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused members of Congress of harassing his department to obtain documents linked to an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

"There have been congressional inquiries that have harassed and abused State Department employees by contacting them directly and seeking to have them provide documents... that belong to the State Department, that are official US government records" he said during a visit in Greece.

"That's harassment. And I'm never going to let that happen to my team."

Tens of thousands march for independence in Scotland's capital

Tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters marched in Edinburgh on Saturday, as calls grow for a fresh vote on Scotland breaking away from the United Kingdom with Brexit scheduled for within weeks.

The demonstrators, many carrying Scottish flags, some wearings kilts and a few playing musical instruments - including bagpipes - set off from Holyrood Park in the heart of the Scottish capital.

Some chanted "What do we want? Independence" as the throng of people made its way up the city's famous Royal Mile.

Simone Biles makes history at world championships with 'Biles' and 'Biles II' moves

🙌There it is, folks! RT @nzaccardi: Simone Biles does the triple-double at the world championships, ensuring it will be named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points. The Biles 2. pic.twitter.com/aBasJ1ZzE5 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 5, 2019

American Simone Biles landed the triple-double on the floor exercise and the double-double dismount off the balance beam at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday to have two new skills named after her.

The triple-double - a triple-twisting double backflip - on the floor exercise will now officially be named the "Biles II" while the double-double tuck (two flips and two twists) dismount off the beam will simply be called the "Biles".

Gymnasts earn the right to have a skill named after them after they submit it for evaluation and land the move successfully at a major competition.

Football: Milner sends Liverpool eight points clear, Spurs rocked at Brighton

James Milner scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leicester, while Mauricio Pochettino's problems mounted after Tottenham's 3-0 loss at Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool won for the 17th consecutive league game thanks to Milner's dramatic contribution to a thrilling clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side ruined Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' first return to Liverpool since being replaced by the German in 2015.

