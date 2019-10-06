US-North Korea nuclear talks have broken off, says North Korea negotiator

A handout photo shows North Korean delegates, including top negotiator Kim Myong Gil, leaving the North Korean embassy in Stockholm, Oct 5, 2019, to attend a meeting with US officials to prepare for formal working-level nuclear talks.
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - Working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States have broken off, North Korea's chief negotiator said on Saturday (Oct 5).

"The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off," the North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters through an interpreter outside the country's embassy in Stockholm.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearisation talks.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The launch was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed dialogue with the United States in 2018.

UN Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.

