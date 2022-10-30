While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 30

149 dead, 150 injured in South Korea Halloween stampede
At least 149 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s. At least two were foreigners.
A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul’s Itaewon district. Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, officials said.
It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.
Liz Truss’ phone hacked by suspected Putin agents
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ personal phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was foreign minister, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
Those agents gained access to “top-secret details” of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages exchanged with Truss’ close friend Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, the report said.
The messages are believed to have included discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including details about arms shipments, it added.
Hate speech, online extremism fed Pelosi attack: Experts
The frequent targeting of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents likely contributed to the violent attack on her husband Paul, terrorism and extremism experts said.
The intruder at the Pelosis’ home yelled “Where’s Nancy?“ before assaulting 82-year-old Mr Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident.
An Internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former president Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced “satanic paedophilia.”
Musk plans to start job cuts at Twitter within days, NYT says
Elon Musk plans to begin layoffs at Twitter as early as Saturday after completing his acquisition of the social media platform, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Managers have been asked to draw up lists of employees who will be cut, though the number of reductions couldn’t be determined, the newspaper said.
The layoffs will take place before Nov 1, when employees were scheduled to receive stock grants.
Leeds shock Liverpool to end unbeaten run at Anfield
Liverpool were beaten at home in the Premier League in front of a crowd for the first time in over five years as Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win at Anfield.
The visitors began the night second bottom of the table but climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their first win in nine games.
Liverpool gifted Rodrigo an early opener before Mohamed Salah levelled for the Reds.