While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 30

149 dead, 150 injured in South Korea Halloween stampede

At least 149 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.

Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s. At least two were foreigners.

A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul’s Itaewon district. Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, officials said.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

READ MORE HERE

Liz Truss’ phone hacked by suspected Putin agents