Hate speech, online extremism fed Pelosi attack, terror experts believe

WASHINGTON - The frequent targeting of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents likely contributed to the violent attack on her husband Paul, terrorism and extremism experts said.

The intruder at the Pelosis’ home yelled “Where’s Nancy?“ before assaulting 82-year-old Mr Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident.

An Internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former president Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced “satanic paedophilia.”

Police have yet to comment on a motive in the attack.

But terrorism and extremism experts believe it could be an example of the growing threat of so-called stochastic terrorism, in which sometimes unstable individuals are inspired to violence by hate speech and scenarios they see online and hear echoed by public figures.

“This was clearly a targeted attack. The purpose was to locate and potentially harm the Speaker of the House,” said Mr John Cohen, a former counterterrorism coordinator and head of intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security, who is currently working with state and local law enforcement across the country on the issue.

“This is a continuation of a trend that we have been experiencing over the past several years. It is a threat dynamic that has law enforcement extraordinarily concerned.”

Mrs Pelosi has been demonised online and in public by both far right and far left-leaning political websites and figures.

Graphics depicting her being beheaded, and a call to send immigrants to her home, with her address, circulated online this summer, according to Site Intelligence Group, which researches online extremism.

Ms Rita Katz, executive director of Site, said the Speaker was a hate figure for much of the political right, and is the “face of the Democratic establishment and, as such, at the centre of many QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories.”

Those theories and people who espouse them are sometimes promoted by more mainstream public figures, amplifying the threats, experts say.

“While the intent may be to mobilise one’s political base or generate ratings, it also adds to the volatility of the threat environment,” said Mr Cohen.