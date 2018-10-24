While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 24

Trump says Saudis staged ‘worst cover up ever’ on Jamal Khashoggi

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi this month, as the United States vowed to revoke visas of some of those believed to be responsible.

Trump spoke hours after Turkey’s president, Tayyip Erdogan, dismissed Saudi efforts to blame Khashoggi’s death on rogue operatives.

Erdogan urged Riyadh to search “from top to bottom” to uncover those behind Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, an incident that has prompted global outrage and strained relations between Riyadh and Washington.

Asked by a reporter in the White House Oval Office how the Khashoggi killing could have happened, Trump said: “They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups.”

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump set to meet in Paris on Nov 11

US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin plan to meet in Paris next month, officials said on Tuesday, their first encounter since a summit in Helsinki that unleashed a storm of criticism that Trump was cosying up to the Kremlin.

After a meeting in Moscow between Putin and Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, officials on both sides said a preliminary agreement on a Nov 11 meeting in the French capital had been reached, and that detailed arrangements were under way.

Asked whether he and Putin would meet in Paris, Trump told reporters at the White House: "We may."

"I think we probably will. It hasn't been set up yet, but it probably will be."

Singaporean paraglider who helped Sulawesi quake victims dies in India accident

A Singaporean paraglider died in a paragliding accident in India, less than a month after he survived a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in the Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia.

Mr Ng Kok Choong, 53, was found dead on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.

According to an obituary published on the Air Sports Federation of Singapore website, Mr Ng had taken off with his paragliding equipment at about 11am on Monday in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, when the weather took a turn for the worse. He did not return to his hotel after the flight.

Russian soccer fans hurt in Rome metro escalator accident

This has just happened with CSKA fans in Rome after an escalator broke down. Multiple fans have reportedly been injured. pic.twitter.com/LNRfcKqjRF — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) October 23, 2018

An escalator in a Rome metro station packed with CSKA Moscow soccer fans broke on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people as they were flung down the stairs.

Seven people was seriously hurt in the accident at the city-centre Repubblica station. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

State television RAI broadcast a video of the incident that showed the escalator suddenly speed up, leaving people in a tangled crush at the bottom, unable to jump free.

Football: Juventus take charge of Group H with win at Man United

An impressive Juventus beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday to take command of Champions League Group H with a maximum nine points from three games and demonstrate just how far Jose Mourinho's side are from Europe's elite.

Paulo Dybala's 17th minute goal, a simple conversion after a low cross from the right by former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo, won the game but the dominant Italian champions could have won by a much more convincing margin.

United needed their Spanish keeper David de Gea to be in top form as he made a series of good saves, including an excellent effort to keep out a second-half strike from Ronaldo.

