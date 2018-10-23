Turkey’s leader says Khashoggi killing was planned, consulate cameras removed

ANKARA (REUTERS, AFP) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday (Oct 23) there were strong signs Jamal Khashoggi’s killing was planned and attempts to blame it on intelligence operatives “will not satisfy us”.

In a speech to Parliament, Erdogan did not mention Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who some US lawmakers suspect ordered the killing. But he said Turkey would not complete its investigation into Khashoggi’s death until all questions were answered.

“Intelligence and security institutions have evidence showing the murder was planned.... Pinning such a case on some security and intelligence members will not satisfy us or the international community,” he said.

Erdogan said the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the identity of a“local cooperator” who purportedly took the body.

Riyadh has suggested it was a rogue operation.

Erdogan said Khashoggi was killed in a “savage way”. He said the surveillance system at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was deactivated on purpose ahead of the murder.

“First they (the Saudis implicated) remove the hard disc from the camera system,” Erdogan said. “This is a political murder,” he added.

Erdogan, who had previously promised to detail Turkey's investigation of the case, called for an independent commission to be set up into the murder but added he was confident of the full cooperation of Saudi King Salman.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, disappeared three weeks ago after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents.

Turkish sources say authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the killing of the 59-year-old.

Erdogan also said the issue of diplomatic immunity would also be discussed in regards to the case.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, a reaction greeted sceptically by several Western governments, straining relations with the world’s biggest oil exporter.

Erdogan said three operatives arrived in Istanbul the day before his killing on an apparent reconnaissance mission. The next day 15 people came to the consulate.

“Why did these 15 people meet in Istanbul on the day of the murder? We are seeking answers to this. Who are these people receiving orders from?” Erdogan said.

Following the global outrage prompted by the journalist’s disappearance, US President Donald Trump’s comments have varied from playing down Riyadh’s role to warning of possible economic sanctions.

Trump has also repeatedly highlighted the kingdom’s importance as a US ally and said Prince Mohammed was a strong and passionate leader.

Related Story West Asian signals from Khashoggi case

For Saudi Arabia’s allies, the question will be whether they believe that Prince Mohammed, who has painted himself as a reformer, has any culpability.

King Salman, 82, has handed the day-to-day running of Saudi Arabia to the 33-year-old prince.