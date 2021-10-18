While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 18

Former US president Bill Clinton leaves California hospital

Former United States president Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection, live video showed.

Mr Clinton, 75, will return to New York and remain on antibiotics, Dr Alpesh Amin, who had been overseeing his care at the hospital, said in a statement released by Mr Clinton’s spokesman. His fever and white blood cell count have normalised, Dr Amin added.

The former president had been in California for an event for his foundation and was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Centre’s intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue and being admitted on Tuesday.

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy.

Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks.

But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's State of the Union show.

One hurt in French nightclub shooting over Covid-19 pass

Two men who were refused entry to a French nightclub for producing a fake Covid-19 health pass have been arrested over a shooting at the venue that left one partygoer injured, prosecutors said Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the outskirts of the eastern town of Montbeliard.

"It has been confirmed that one of the men tried to present a health pass that did not match his identity," the public prosecutor for the area, Ariane Combarel, told AFP.

Missionary group confirms kidnapping of 16 Americans, one Canadian

A missionary group including 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries group said on Sunday.

"We request urgent prayer for the group of Christian Aid Ministries workers who were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, October 16," it said in a statement, saying seven women, five men and five children were taken.

Gang members kidnapped the group after they left an orphanage in the Caribbean nation, where violence has surged since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, CNN and the New York Times reported earlier.

Football: Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur overcame Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park on Sunday to prolong the hosts' winless run in a match that was briefly halted after a fan collapsed in the crowd.

Newcastle, spurred on by a buoyant atmosphere in their first game since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium, flew out of the traps and went ahead after just 108 seconds when Callum Wilson headed in from a Javi Manquillo cross.

But the bright start soon fizzled out as Spurs hit back in the 17th minute through Tanguy Ndombele, who lashed home from the edge of the box after being played in by Sergio Reguilon. Kane gave Spurs the lead five minutes later, scoring with a smart dink following an excellent ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

