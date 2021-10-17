Former US President Clinton leaves California hospital

Former US President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, walks out of University of California Irvine Medical Center, on Oct 17, 2021.
Former US President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, walks out of University of California Irvine Medical Center, on Oct 17, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Bill Clinton was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue.
Bill Clinton was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Former US President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday (Oct 17) after being admitted last week for a urological infection, live video showed. 

Clinton, 75, will return to New York and remain on antibiotics, Dr. Alpesh Amin, who had been overseeing his care at the hospital, said in a statement released by Clinton’s spokesman. His fever and white blood cell count have normalised, Amin added. 

The former president had been in California for an event for his foundation and was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue and being admitted on Tuesday. 

He left the medical center accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. 

The two-term president, who has had previous heart problems, held the White House from 1993 to 2001.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 