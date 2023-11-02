While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

Donald Trump Jr. says he had minor role in company’s finances



Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. testified on Wednesday that he had little to do with financial practices at the heart of a New York civil fraud trial accusing the former US president and his family businesses of inflating asset values to dupe lenders and insurers.

Donald Jr., an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, is the first of Trump’s adult children to testify, followed by Eric and Ivanka Trump. Their father is set to testify on Monday.

Wearing a blue suit and pink tie, Donald Jr. said he and Eric largely took over management of the company when their father assumed the presidency in 2017. But he said had little involvement in financial matters that are at the heart of the case. His testimony could continue into Thursday.

