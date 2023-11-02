Djokovic shows no rust as he eases past Etcheverry in Paris

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second round match against against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PARIS - Novak Djokovic, playing in his first individual tournament since winning the US Open in September, cruised past Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday in his first match at the Paris Masters.

Djokovic, the world number one, broke the 31st-ranked Argentine in the eighth game of the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 24 minutes.

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in New York on September 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on September 15.

He then skipped the ATP Tour’s return to China, instead spending time with his family. AFP

