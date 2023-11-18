While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18

Germany, Turkey leaders trade barbs over Israel-Hamas war

Germany and Turkey’s leaders traded barbs on Friday over Israel’s war on Hamas, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressing the country’s right to self-defence while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded an end to Israel’s military operation.

Mr Erdogan is on a highly controversial visit to staunch Israel defender Germany, made more tricky by his recent accusations directed at Israel.

The Turkish leader has branded Israel a “terror state” and repeatedly defended the Hamas militants who rule Gaza as “liberators” fighting for their land.

Mr Erdogan did not repeat such statements in Berlin, but nevertheless lashed out at Israel over its air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by the deadly Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

